Dick Biondo, 87, passed away Sept 27, 2020 from complications of Dementia. Born in Chicago, Dick lived in Va Beach for 58 years, retiring from the Navy, Travelers Ins., & Unijax. Never one to sit still, he belonged to many clubs, to include Cape Henry Rotary, Toastmasters, civic leagues, & most proudly AA. He is survived by his wife Maggie, sons Rick Biondo (Lita), Mark Biondo (Sonya), daughters Kim Rye (Dwayne), Lea Ann Ewell (Dickie), and stepson Jeremy Bailey. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren & 16 great grandchildren, and his beloved cat Kiki. Dick donated his body to the state for Med students. Memorial service will be private.



