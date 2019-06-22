Sedley â€" Richard Carroll Edwards, 79, passed away June 20, 2019. Born in Franklin and a former resident of Chester, he was the son of the late Willie Richard Edwards and Doris Holcombe Edwards. Richard was a 1957 graduate of Franklin High School, a US Army Veteran and was a retired Machinist with DuPont in Richmond after 31 years of service. He was a member of Franklin Baptist Church. Richard was a Bass Master fisherman, an avid historian and collector of railroad memorabilia. He was a former member of the Sedley Fire Department and the Chester Jaycees.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 Â½ years Linda Duck Edwards; a daughter, Rinda L. Edwards of Alexandria; a son Richard C. Edwards, Jr. (Crystal) of North Chesterfield; three grandchildren Samantha, Mitchell, and David Edwards; and a great grandchild Mason Edwards.



A Funeral Service will be held at 3 PM Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Wright Funeral Home, Franklin with Rev. Steven Gibson and Rev. Dr. Charles Qualls officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Rosemont Cemetery, Sedley. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home and at the residence following the burial and suggests that memorial donations be made to Franklin Baptist Church, Sedley Volunteer Fire Department, Courtland Volunteer Rescue Squad or a . www.wrightfuneralhome.org Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary