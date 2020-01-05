|
Boykins - Richard Crawford "Dick" Grizzard, Sr., 81, passed away January 3, 2020 in St. Mary's Hospital. Born in Branchville, he was a son of the late Dr. Joshua Jack Grizzard and Corinne Cleek Grizzard and was also predeceased by a sister, Gwen Vick and a brother, Jack Grizzard. Dick attended Staunton Military Academy for four years before earning an undergraduate and law degree from the College of William and Mary. He was a Captain in the United States Marine Corps and received the Marine Corp Expeditionary Medal. Dick served as Commonwealth Attorney for Southampton County and the City of Franklin for 36 years and in 2002, the Commonwealth Association honored him with the Bob Horan Award, one of the most coveted and prestigious accolades any prosecuting attorney in Virginia can receive. He was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and the Lions Club. Dick was a member of Boykins United Methodist Church where he taught the Men's Bible Class for years, served on many committees, and was a member of the Administration Board. He enjoyed working with horses, deer hunting, golfing and watching his sons playing sports.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years Sarah Rock Grizzard; three sons, Richard C. Grizzard, Jr. (Karisa) of Wilmington, NC, Brian K. Grizzard (Annette) of Richmond, and Jeffrey R. Grizzard (Ginger) of Midlothian, VA; a brother-in-law Peter Vick; seven grandchildren Dylan, Shayna, Brandon, Tyler, Bryce, Kaylee, and Cassie; and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM Monday, January 6, 2020 at Boykins United Methodist Church. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Beechwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Sunday at Wright Funeral Home in Franklin and suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Boykins United Methodist Church Building Fund or Boykins Fire and Rescue Squad. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
