Richard Carl Albertson, 64, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on January 6, 2020.
Born in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late Charles Lee Albertson, Jr., and Joy Steele Albertson. He retired as a welder from Ford Motor Company and ARREFF Terminals, Inc. He was a member of the Indian River Masonic Lodge No. 252.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Victoria Holt Albertson. Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Catherine Weers and husband, Ben; son, Andrew Albertson and wife, Jennifer; two brothers, Gary T. Albertson and Keith E. Albertson; three grandchildren, Audrey, Norah, and Morgan; and his significant other, Elizabeth White.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Friday, Jan. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 8, 2020