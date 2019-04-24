Richard Carr Ingvaldsen, 60, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away Feb. 22, 2019, at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. He is survived by his brothers, Steven K. Ingvaldsen of Craigsville, VA and Eric A. Ingvaldsen of Chicago, IL; his sister-in-law, Linda O. Ingvaldsen of Craigsville; his nephew, Andrew D. Ingvaldsen of Craigsville; and many cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Myrtle C. Ingvaldsen and Oswald S. Ingvaldsen of Virginia Beach.Richard was born in Richmond, VA on June 24, 1958 before moving to Virginia Beach at the age of nine. He graduated from Frank W. Cox High School in 1977, where he served in the ROTC. Richard spent many years working in private security before employing his lifelong enthusiasm for automobiles in a career selling cars throughout Hampton Roads, most recently for Hall Automotive.Arrangements are made by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel. Memorial services will be held at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 4200 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 1:00pm by Pastor Harry Griffith. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary