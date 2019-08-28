|
Richard Charron Miale, 79, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away August 27, 2019.
Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Cosmo and Leona Miale. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and retired as an Electrical Engineering Technician from Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans.
Left to cherish his memory: his wife of 57 years, Josephine "Jo" Miale; three sons, Richard A. Miale and wife, Aubrin, of Asheville, NC, Christopher J. Miale and wife, Shellie, of Virginia Beach, Steven P. Miale of Bothell, WA; four grandchildren, Brandon and wife, Ashley, Joseph and wife, Olivia, Christopher, and Gabrielle; three great-granddaughters, Anna, Raelyn, and Alana; and a sister, Lynda DeSantis and husband, David, of Connecticut.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 6 to 9 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. The committal service will be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery on Friday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the or the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 28, 2019