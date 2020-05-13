Richard D. Huie, 86, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on May 11, 2020.
Born in North Carolina, he was the son of the late Connie and Annie Huie. He served honorably in the United States Army and retired as a Master Glazier.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his second wife, Esther S. Huie and his first wife Frances Huie. Left to cherish his memories are his two daughters, Karen Huie (David Drake) and Janet Kreider (Mike); son, Verne Simmons (Ann); and grandchildren, Kyndle and Rachel Resh, Brandon and Justin Drake, Michael, Matt and Meagan Kreider, and Adam and Brian Simmons.
The family will receive friends at Azalea Garden Church of God in Virginia Beach on Friday, May 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will be conducted in the church sanctuary at 11 a.m. by Pastor Rodney Vicker followed by interment at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 13, 2020.