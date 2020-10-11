Richard David Hall, 79, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, August 22, 2020 through Home Hospice.
Dave was born on February 15, 1941 to the late Frank M. Hall and Lorraine Kellar Hall of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. He graduated from Goodrich High School in 1959 and then joined the U. S. Navy where he was stationed in Key West, Florida. Dave was a two tour Vietnam veteran during his Naval career. He attended Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.
As a young man he was an avid model airplane builder and pilot. He enjoyed fishing in Lake Winnebago in Wisconsin and then with his sons in the waters of the Chesapeake Bay.
He was an electrical electronics planner and estimator for the Department of Defense employed through the Supervisor of Shipbuilding Conversion and Repair (SUPSHIP) housed in the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia.
After retirement, he moved with his wife, Pat, to Port Charlotte, Florida where he continued his love of fishing with various friends and engaged in much travel with his wife.
Dave was predeceased in death by his parents, a sister: Sue Ann Hall and an infant Grandson: Sebastian Hall.
Survivors include his loving wife of fifty-three years, Pat; two sons: Richard "Brian" (Holly Srichai) Hall and John Michael Hall; two grandchildren: William C. Hall and Elizabeth S. Hall all of Virginia Beach, Virginia; one sister: Janice M. (Jerry) O'Connor of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin and many cousins, a niece and a nephew all in that area.
A service of remembrance will be held on October 15, 2O2O at 11 AM at the Englewood Community Funeral Home, 3070 South McCall Road followed by internment at Sarasota National VA Cemetery with honors by the U.S. Navy.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Punta Gorda Veteran Village, 1250 Taylor Street #322, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950 in memory of Richard "David" Hall.
