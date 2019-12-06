|
Surrounded by loved ones near and far, Richard "Dusty" Rhodes went to heaven on December 1st, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Rhodes, son and daughter-in-law Richard and Colleen Rhodes, daughter and son-in-law Amy and John Banks, and grandchildren Brandon Rhodes, Hollie Rhodes, John Banks, and Hannah Carvalho along with many other family members and friends. Dusty served over twenty years in the U.S. Navy and retired from the local shipyard to care for his wife Linda until her passing. He is cherished by his family for being a provider, giver, and friend to anyone in need. True to his giving nature, he in death chose to donate his body to aide others. Honoring his wishes, there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, please help the family celebrate Dusty's life by making a donation to his grandson Brandon Rhodes at 100 Stallion Court, Smithfield VA 23430 to continue the support Dusty provided for medical care and expenses. Thank you for all for your love and support.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 6, 2019