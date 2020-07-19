Richard "Dick" Duane West, M.D., 82, went to be with the LORD on July 12, 2020, in Virginia Beach, VA. He was born in Warren, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, Duane and Rose West, and his 2 sisters. He is survived by Joan, his wife of 58 years; his son, Richard D. West II (Melissa), his daughters Renee Anderson (Steve) and Michele Snyder (Gary); 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandsons.
Dick graduated from Warren G. Harding High School, Wheaton College, and University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He served as a Medical Officer in the US Navy. Following residency at Presbyterian - U. of Pennsylvania Medical Center, he settled with his family in Virginia Beach, where he practiced general surgery for 35 years. During his career he served as Chief of Staff and President of Staff, VA Beach General Hospital; Chief of Surgery, Bayside Hospital and VA Beach General Hospital; Medical Director, Trauma Center, VA Beach General Hospital; Medical Director, Coastal Cancer Center; Chairman Executive Board, Virginia Beach Ambulatory Surgical Center. He was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and Secretary of the Virginia Beach Medical Society. He was also a member of Medical Society of Virginia, American Medical Society, and Christian Medical and Dental Society. He was a member of the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees for Virginia Beach General Hospital and chairman and member of various other committees within the hospital.
Dick's heart to help others extended into his personal time as he participated on several mission trips to St. Lucia and Grenada. He enjoyed singing Barber Shop, choral music as a member of the Virginia Beach Community Chapel choir, as well as attending various musical performances in the Hampton Roads area. He was an avid member of the local chapter of amateur radio and enjoyed communicating with operators from around the world. His hobbies were wood working, fishing, camping and spending time with his family.
Due to Coronavirus precautions, only a private family gathering will be held at this time. Memorial gifts can be sent to Samaritan's Purse, PO BOX 3000, Boone, NC 28607, or go to https://sampur.se/3fsPRY5
