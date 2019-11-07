The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Richard Dwight Crosby Obituary
Richard Dwight Crosby, 74, of Norfolk VA, passed away after a short illness October 28, 2019. Born in Virginia, he was the son of Woodrow and Audrey Crosby. Left to cherish his memory: five siblings, Kay Lynette Butler (Kenny), Jeanne Cornish (Jim), Michael Crosby (Penelope), Gail Crosby, and Jack Crosby (Jessica) and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Weller, and daughters, Marlene and Darlene.

A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 7, 2019
