Dr. Richard E. â€œDickâ€ â€œDocâ€ Carlson (Capt. USN, Ret.) passed quietly in Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital while surrounded by his loving family on June 15, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on Aug. 21, 1938. He was the son of Monica and Edward Carlson and was predeceased by them and by his brother, Robert, and sister, Marilyn. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Susan Holland Carlson, his daughter, Corry Tortoriche, his son, Jeffrey, niece Theresa, 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, his step children, Christopher Holland, & Stephanie Aragona, and 2 step grandchildren. Dick graduated in 1961 from Loyola University in Chicago with a degree in philosophy, and joined the U.S. Navy in 1964. While in medical school he married Nancy. He then graduated from Loyola Medical School, Magna Cum Laud. Upon graduation he was accepted into an internship at Bethesda Naval Hospital. After completion he was accepted into the U.S. Navy Flight School in Pensacola, Florida, and became a flight surgeon. From there he transferred to VR-57 at Barbers Point on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. After that duty he went back to Bethesda Naval Hospital for his 3 year residency in Ophthalmology. He then was transferred to Portsmouth Naval Hospital and completed the boards in Ophthalmology. Dick retired from the Navy after 10 years active duty and began his private practice as an Ophthalmologist in Norfolk, Virginia. During that time Dick was an avid runner and ran the Marine Corps Marathon. Dick also earned a Masterâ€™s Degree in Safety. He joined the U.S. Naval Reserve once again as a flight surgeon. He also earned a degree in Safety from USC. Dick and Susan married in 1989 and began their nearly 30 years of marriage in Virginia Beach. As a Senior Medical Examiner for the FAA, they traveled and he lectured all over the country. He became the Past President of Virginia Beach Masonâ€™s Lodge #274. He was a member of the Scottish Rite and also a 33rd Degree Mason, a member of the Norfolk Valley and active in the 32nd Degree Team. He loved teaching and taught aviation, physiology, and physics at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical School. After closing his practice, he joined the Mid-Atlantic Eye Care Practice where in semi-retirement he did FAA Flight physicals on pilots. He loved his pilots. Richard was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, The Knightâ€™s of Columbus, the ANA, and the Princess Anne Country Club. Richard was a quiet, gentle, accomplished man who never stopped learning, always made Susan laugh, had a deep faith in God, and loved his family. Donations in Richardâ€™s memory may be made to the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 28th at 2pm at The Church of the Holy Family 1279 N. Great Neck Rd, Va Beach, with a reception to follow at the church.



