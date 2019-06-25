|
Dr. Richard E. â€œDickâ€ â€œDocâ€ Carlson (Capt. USN, Ret.) passed quietly in Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital while surrounded by his loving family on June 15, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on Aug. 21, 1938. He was the son of Monica and Edward Carlson and was predeceased by them and by his brother, Robert, and sister, Marilyn. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Susan Holland Carlson, his daughter, Corry Tortoriche, his son, Jeffrey, niece Theresa, 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, his step children, Christopher Holland, Stephanie Aragona, and Lindsey Ballard, her husband Stephen Ballard Jr, and 2 step grandchildren. Donations in Richardâ€™s memory may be made to the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 28th at 2pm at The Church of the Holy Family 1279 N. Great Neck Rd, Va Beach, with a reception to follow at the church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 25, 2019