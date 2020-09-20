1/1
Richard E. Dietz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a hard fought battle, Richard E Dietz, 80, of Gloria Drive in Chesapeake went to his reward in heaven on September 17, 2020. Rick was born on November 12, 1939 in Loveland, Colorado to Frederick and Pauline (Lenhart) Dietz. At the age of 17, he gave up life on the sugar beet farm and joined the Navy. He was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia where he met the love of his life, Minnie. After leaving the Navy, he worked at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He retired from the shipyard after 26 years of service. He was a master fiberglass repair man and worked part time for Budget Boats. In his spare time, he was an avid fisherman.

He was predeceased by his beloved Minnie, his mother, his father and brother Bobby.

He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter, Brenda-Lee; son, Richard A Dietz; brothers, Ron Dietz, Billy Dietz; sister, Dorothy Heckman and her husband Marvin; grandson, Joshua Wright; great grandson, Konor Onufer; great granddaughter, Isabella Onufer; and many more friends and family members.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm till 7:00 pm, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel. A funeral service will be held 1pm, Monday, September 21, 2020 at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Service
01:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved