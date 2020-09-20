After a hard fought battle, Richard E Dietz, 80, of Gloria Drive in Chesapeake went to his reward in heaven on September 17, 2020. Rick was born on November 12, 1939 in Loveland, Colorado to Frederick and Pauline (Lenhart) Dietz. At the age of 17, he gave up life on the sugar beet farm and joined the Navy. He was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia where he met the love of his life, Minnie. After leaving the Navy, he worked at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He retired from the shipyard after 26 years of service. He was a master fiberglass repair man and worked part time for Budget Boats. In his spare time, he was an avid fisherman.He was predeceased by his beloved Minnie, his mother, his father and brother Bobby.He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter, Brenda-Lee; son, Richard A Dietz; brothers, Ron Dietz, Billy Dietz; sister, Dorothy Heckman and her husband Marvin; grandson, Joshua Wright; great grandson, Konor Onufer; great granddaughter, Isabella Onufer; and many more friends and family members.The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm till 7:00 pm, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel. A funeral service will be held 1pm, Monday, September 21, 2020 at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered to the family at: