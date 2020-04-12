|
Richard Edwin Hunt, 81, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born in Chattanooga, TN to the late Richard and Mary Hunt. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He is predeceased by his wife, Linda Hunt; and his brother, Walter Hunt.
He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany Haynes-Hunt; two step-daughters, Angelia Terry and Melissa Trexler; two step-sons, Warren B. Gordon and wife Lisa and Wendell Gordon; two sisters, Charlotte Harrell and Jerlean Ramsey; and ten grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020