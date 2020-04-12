Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Hunt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard E. Hunt Obituary
Richard Edwin Hunt, 81, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born in Chattanooga, TN to the late Richard and Mary Hunt. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He is predeceased by his wife, Linda Hunt; and his brother, Walter Hunt.

He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany Haynes-Hunt; two step-daughters, Angelia Terry and Melissa Trexler; two step-sons, Warren B. Gordon and wife Lisa and Wendell Gordon; two sisters, Charlotte Harrell and Jerlean Ramsey; and ten grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -