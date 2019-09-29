The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
1936 - 2019
Richard Eugene George Obituary
Richard Eugene George "Dick" passed away peacefully at his home in Va. Beach on September 25, 2019.

Dick was born on June 1, 1936 to the late John Ivey George and Eva Ballard George in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. He was predeceased by his seven siblings; John Jr., Kenneth, Melba, Frances, Pansy, Harold Dean and Curtis.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sally Jonas George; daughter, Deanna George; son, Kenneth George and his wife, Tina; and two grandchildren, Miles Benish and Hunter George. He leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews.

Dick graduated from Kings Mountain High School, East Carolina University (BS) and George Washington University (MA). Dick was a mentor and teacher to many over his 37 years in education at both Frank W. Cox High School and Lynnhaven Middle School.

He was a happy, kind man who loved and was loved by many. He cared deeply for his family and friends, and enjoyed traveling, politics, music and dancing.

Memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel, 1264 Great Neck Road, North Virginia Beach on October 3rd, 2019 at 2:00 PM.

Celebration to follow at Just George's, 1956 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23454. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 29, 2019
