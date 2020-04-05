|
Richard Fay Foreback, 87, passed away on March 22, 2020. He was born in Somerset County, PA and retired from the U.S. Navy with 30 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lillian Ruth Foreback, son Kevin Foreback, daughter Janet Anderson, and brothers Louis Foreback and Jack Foreback. Survivors include his family who will always cherish his memory: daughter Debra Stahl, son Martin Foreback, son-in-law Brian Sabettini, brothers Ray Foreback, Robert Foreback, and Thomas Foreback; grandchildren Nathan Stahl, Kevin Foreback (Lissa), Stephanie Stahl, Jennifer Anderson (John); and great grandchildren Gabriel, Andrew, and Sarah Stahl. Dear memories will live forever in the hearts of all the lives he has touched.
A private funeral service was held March 27th, 2020 at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts in Virginia Beach. He was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020