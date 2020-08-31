It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Marroquin Flores, known as "Rick", passed away unexpectedly on August 5, 2020, at the age of 65.



Born in Mercedes, TX he was the son of the late Eddie and Delia Flores. He was a 1973 graduate of Maury High School, and a graduate of the NNSY Apprenticeship Program. Rick was an accomplished musician and excelled at golf.



Survivors include son, Richard M. Flores Jr (Heather); grandson, Blake; granddaughter Emily; brother Ernie (Irma); and his companion Patricia Marion.



The Flores family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store