1/1
Richard "Rick" Flores
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Marroquin Flores, known as "Rick", passed away unexpectedly on August 5, 2020, at the age of 65.

Born in Mercedes, TX he was the son of the late Eddie and Delia Flores. He was a 1973 graduate of Maury High School, and a graduate of the NNSY Apprenticeship Program. Rick was an accomplished musician and excelled at golf.

Survivors include son, Richard M. Flores Jr (Heather); grandson, Blake; granddaughter Emily; brother Ernie (Irma); and his companion Patricia Marion.

The Flores family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved