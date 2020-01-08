|
Richard Fox Aufenger, Jr., 91, died Monday, January 6, 2020 in his residence with his loving family by his side. He was a native and lifelong resident of Norfolk, Virginia and was the son of the late Richard Fox Aufenger, Sr. and Elise Augusta Loewner Aufenger.
Mr. Aufenger graduated from Larchmont, Blair and Maury High School and was a 1950 graduate of the University of Virginia (Mcintire School of Commerce), and its Chi Phi Fraternity and the NROTC. He was a member of the Coast Guard Reserve, 1953-1957. He was the retired owner of Aufenger Studios, Chairman of Pell Paper Box Manufacturing Company and founder of Aufenger Box Company. He was a nationally award winning photographer and photographed the daughters of 3 United States presidents. In 1952 he formed the Tidewater Photographers Association which later integrated into the Virginia Photographers Association and the Professional Photographers of Amercia. He was a member of the Sertoma Club, a board member of the Ghen t Area Ministries (GAM) and a member of the Norfolk Yacht and Country Club for over 70 years.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, the love of his life, Barbara Woodhouse Aufenger his daughter, Elise Aufenger Pitts and his son , Richard Fox Aufenger III ,(Kelly) all of Norfolk. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Aufenger Wilson of Gaithersburg, Maryland and 4 wonderful grandchildren; Lexie (Michael), Richard IV, C.C. and Morgan; nephews Scott, Mark and Reid Wilson. He was so proud of all of his family. His larger than life personality and kindness to others will be forever missed. Many thanks to DR. Mark Flemmer , EVMS for his care and support.
Funeral Services will be held at Freemason Street Baptist Church, Friday, January 10, 2020 at 3:00 PM. Burial will be private. Dr. Bob Guffey will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters, Food Bank of South Eastern Virginia or the .
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 8, 2020