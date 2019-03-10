|
Richard Gunter Crommelin Jr., 76, went to be with the Lord on March 8th with his wife, son, daughter, and caregiver-friend by his side. He was born on September 15, 1942, in San Diego, California, the son of the late Lt. Commander Richard Gunter Crommelin and Ann Jeffery Walkley. He is survived by his wife, Mary Sue Alley Crommelin; son Richard Gunter Crommelin, III (Devin Boyle) of Portland, Oregon; daughter Katherine L. Crommelin Grykien (Daniel Grykien) of Burlington, VT; grandson Harrison Gunter Grykien; sister Susan Crommelin Lawson of Va Beach and sister Marie Heintz of Berkshire England. A service will be held on Monday, March 11th at 11:00 at H.D Oliver Funeral Home in Virginia Beach. A burial will follow at Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery for family. Per the family's request, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the in his honor at https://www.alz.org/
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019