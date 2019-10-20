|
|
Richard Mozelewski of the 8900 block Granby Street passed away Tuesday October 15, 2019 at Bon Secours DePaul Hospital. He was born July 9, 1929 in Pennsylvania and joined the Navy after high school retiring in 1988. He was predeceased in 2005 by his wife of 50 years Alfreda (Perdick) Mozelewski. Richie is survived by his daughters Marlane Budde and husband CAPT Christopher Budde, USN of Coronado, Ca. Michaelene (Mickie) Pederson of Norfolk. Granddaughter Melissa Taylor and her husband Dr. Philip Taylor of Monrovia, Ca and two great-granddaughters Anna Rae and Ella Lane Taylor of Monrovia. Many friends and family too numerous to mention.
Richie retired from the Navy as a Command Master Chief, was a past Grand Knight and member of the 4th degree of the Knights of Columbus #367
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 26 10:00 am at Blessed Sacrament 6400 Newport Ave, Norfolk. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Navy Marine Corps Relief Society. Cremation Society of Virginia is handling arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 20, 2019