Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Richard Gordon Burleigh, 64, formerly of Norfolk, VA, passed away on February 17, 2019.Born in Portsmouth, VA, he was the son of the late Lawrence F. Burleigh, Sr., and Lucielle Turner Burleigh.Left to cherish his memory: his brother, Lawrence â€œJoeâ€ Burleigh, Jr., and wife, Sherry; a niece, Elizabeth I. Burleigh; a nephew, Jonathan T. Burleigh; two great-nieces; and a great-nephew.A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown, Tidewater Dr. Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 19, 2019
