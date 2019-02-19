|
Richard Gordon Burleigh, 64, formerly of Norfolk, VA, passed away on February 17, 2019.Born in Portsmouth, VA, he was the son of the late Lawrence F. Burleigh, Sr., and Lucielle Turner Burleigh.Left to cherish his memory: his brother, Lawrence â€œJoeâ€ Burleigh, Jr., and wife, Sherry; a niece, Elizabeth I. Burleigh; a nephew, Jonathan T. Burleigh; two great-nieces; and a great-nephew.A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown, Tidewater Dr. Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 19, 2019