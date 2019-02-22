Big Stone Gap, VirginiaRichard E. Graybeal, aka Pop, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Norton Community Hospital. He was born July 31, 1935 in Appalachia, Virginia. He had lived with his wife at Virginia Beach for 55 years before moving back to Big Stone Gap, VA. He was a carpenter by trade, loved his career but was happy to retire at the age of 65, then began the hardest job he ever had â€" Retirement. He and Pearl attended Artesian Baptist Church in Big Stone Gap.He leaves behind his wife of 58 years Pearl Beatrice Graybeal; son, Richard â€œRickâ€ Graybeal; grandson, Shane; sister, Helen Huffman and brother-in-law Herb. He was greatly loved and will be missed by sister-in-law, Loretta Stapleton and husband, Chuck; brother-in-law, Scottie Mabe; many nieces, nephews, friends and admirers.A celebration of life will be held at Artesian Baptist Church, 1802 Artesian Well Hollow Road, Big Stone Gap, VA Saturday, February 23, 2019 beginning at 10 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Artesian Baptist Church, Box 570, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219. Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia, is serving the Graybeal family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary