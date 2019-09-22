Home

Richard Gregory Bowman, 84, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019, after a brief hospitalization. Richard was born in Washington, DC, and grew up in Maryland, Montana, and eventually Louisa County. He married the former Janice Carlisle Hubbard of Mineral, and in 1960 began a 40-year career at Home Beneficial Life Insurance. Richard lived in Franklin for over 30 years, enjoying weekends at his cottage on the Chowan River near Edenton, NC, before retiring to Richmond. He loved golf, traveling, and the water, often vacationing with family and close friends at Virginia Beach and Hilton Head Island, SC. Richard was preceded in death by his grandparents Lillie and Frank White, former wife Janice Bowman, mother Lorraine Quesnell, father Willoura Bowman, and half-siblings Tim Jahnke and Debra Jahnke. His Richmond-area survivors include son Steven (Kathleen), daughter Suzanne Miksch (Jack), grandsons David Bowman (Brittany), and Jonathan Bowman, plus grandsons Cameron Miksch of Norfolk, and Connor Miksch of Boulder, CO. Also surviving are siblings Jean Ann Clark and Jane O'Dowd of Spokane Valley, WA; Bonnie Kuhry of Apple Valley, CA; Sandy McKinnis (Chuck) of Antelope, MT; Florence Stewart (Doug) of Hardin, MT; Frank Jahnke of Billings, MT; and Richard's many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019
