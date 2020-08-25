1/
Richard H. Dehaan
Richard H. Dehaan, 52, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away August 23, 2020.

A native of Virginia, he was employed with Creative Inns, Inc. Most recently, he was involved with commercial real estate and development in Phoenix and Scottsdale, AZ. He enjoyed reading, surfing, fishing, boating, and hiking in state parks.

Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Dehaan. Left to cherish his memory is his father, Martin Dehaan and sister, Kathleen Renfro.

A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
