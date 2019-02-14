The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Mansfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard H. "Jr." Mansfield

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard H. "Jr." Mansfield Obituary
Richard Henry Mansfield, Jr., 83, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 13, 2019. Richard was born in South Norfolk to the late Richard, Sr. and Elizabeth Van Gorden Mansfield. He was also predeceased by his sister, Linda Mansfield Leggett. Richard retired as a salesman with Empire Machinery after 42 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 60 years, Gladys Dunlow Mansfield; children, Jennifer Leigh Richey (Steve), Richard H. Mansfield, III (Cheryl), Jeffrey Eugene Mansfield, Melissa Lynn Edmonds (Dusty), and Beth Mansfield Kennedy; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bobby, Joe, Leslie, and Melvin; as well as nieces, nephews, and other close family members and friends. The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 6-7:30 p.m. A service to celebrate his life will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now