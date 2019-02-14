Richard Henry Mansfield, Jr., 83, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 13, 2019. Richard was born in South Norfolk to the late Richard, Sr. and Elizabeth Van Gorden Mansfield. He was also predeceased by his sister, Linda Mansfield Leggett. Richard retired as a salesman with Empire Machinery after 42 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 60 years, Gladys Dunlow Mansfield; children, Jennifer Leigh Richey (Steve), Richard H. Mansfield, III (Cheryl), Jeffrey Eugene Mansfield, Melissa Lynn Edmonds (Dusty), and Beth Mansfield Kennedy; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bobby, Joe, Leslie, and Melvin; as well as nieces, nephews, and other close family members and friends. The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 6-7:30 p.m. A service to celebrate his life will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary