Richard Sumption, 64, of 311 Ash Wood Drive passed away on March 31st, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents George Sidney Sumption and Tommie Lou Sumption. Richard attended the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY. He was commissioned in the US Army as a 13A, Cannon FA Officer and completed over 5 years of honorable service and got out as a captain. Richard received his Masterâ€™s in Business Administration from the University of Hawaii. He is survived by his wife Victoria; 5 stepchildren, Matthew, Scott, Daniel, Shaun, and Seth; Brother William; and 4 step-grandchildren. The visitation will be held at Rosewood Memorial Gardens from 6-8 PM on April 5th. The funeral will be at 11 AM on April 6th at Rosewood Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 4, 2019