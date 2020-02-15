|
Newsoms - Richard Henry "Rick" Worrell, III, 59, passed away on February 13, 2020 in his home with family by his side. He was a son of the late Dickie Worrell and Sonja Worrell Cramer and was also predeceased by a sister Dawn Worrell.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Glenda Griffin Worrell, daughter Kristen Clements (Danny), son Rich Worrell, niece Sunni Harshner (Kyle), sister Dana Norris (Bob), brother Randy Worrell (Kim); three grandchildren Emerie, Delaney, and Cooper; nieces and nephews Colby, Lyndsey, Randy, Jr., Ben, Danielle and Nick; and his favorite companion dog "Kristmas".
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the animal shelter of your choice. As everyone knows, Rick loved his "animules" as he called them. "Love your neighbor as yourself" - Mark 12:31.
No service at this time. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 15, 2020