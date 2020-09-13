Lt. Richard Harold Varner, age 91, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 3, 2020. He was born June 14, 1929, in Phoenixville, PA, to Hazel and Harold Varner. He served in the U.S. Navy for over twenty years, and he enjoyed being stationed in France, Panama, California, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. He retired from the Navy in Virginia, where he worked for Binswanger Glass. Through the years, he attended college at night, and he earned his B.S. in Business Administration from Old Dominion University in 1977.



Richard loved the Lord, his family, his friends, and his church, and he always had a joke to tell. He loved life, and brought joy to so many. He spent his life serving others, including being a deacon at Glengariff Baptist Church, as a deacon and in outreach at First Baptist Norfolk, and as a volunteer at his church food pantry at Brook Baptist Church. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 70 years, Stella, his daughters, Rebecca Rhodes, Sherry Moyer, and Tina Howard (husband David), by his grandsons, Michael Moyer (wife McKenzie), Nathanael Howard, and Jonathan Howard, as well as his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his brothers, Stuart Max Varner and Stan Varner.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Brook Baptist Church, 4397 Wishart Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23455. Condolences to the family may be left at davbrev@msn.com.



