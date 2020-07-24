Richard Hilton Shortt, 85, passed away peacefully in his Ocean View home Monday, July 20, 2020 surrounded with love by his family. He was born at Fort Monroe in Hampton, Virginia, was a 2nd generation Norfolkian, and was the only child of the late John R. and Margaret E. Shortt. He was preceded in death by his adoring wife of nearly 63 years, Mary Constance "Connie" Stokley Shortt and their eldest son, John R. Shortt.
Survivors include his daughters, Diann Shortt Marlow and her husband Stephen, and Marian Shortt Schutts; his sons, James Stokley Shortt of Virginia Beach and Robert D. Shortt and his wife Marsha. He is also survived by 8 Grandchildren, Brandon, Jay, Joseph, Crystal, Jessica, Stephanie, Candice and Marian M, and 15 great-grandchildren.
"Dick" as he was called, was a devout Catholic, who attended Norfolk's Holy Trinity Catholic School and was a 1954 graduate of Norfolk Catholic High School (NCHS). He graduated just a year behind his fellow classmates of â€˜53 due to a football injury and a particular nun he claimed, "â€¦had it out for me and thought it best I repeat my Senior year."
Dick, very proudly, grew up in Norfolk's "Ocean View" section during The Great Depression and World War II. He recounted stories to his children of the nights they had to shut off their electricity due to blackouts and use candles. This was done so their homes couldn't be seen by enemy U-Boats and submarines that were visible when they peered from their windows of their homes along Ocean View beach. During this time fresh fruit and vegetables were scarce, so everyone in the area proudly grew their own "victory garden" to help increase food production for their families, neighbors and friends to share.
He later joined the Navy to "see the world," and was stationed in his hometown of Norfolk, Virginia. Dick would laugh and say he "found the error of his ways" and joined the United States Army. He received orders to Oji Camp, Tokyo Japan in 1956. Dick and his high school sweetheart, Connie, were married at Sacred Heart Church in Norfolk, just two weeks before he deployed to Japan for the next two years. At this time, spouses were not allowed to accompany the service member and Connie waited patiently over those years for her husband to return. Dick served as an aerial mapping photographer for the US Army, was honorably discharged and returned home to Connie in Norfolk where they would start their family of five children while working full time in the family business and enrolling in a full-time college curricular at The College of William and Mary Norfolk Campus (now ODU) majoring in Business.
Dick was an avid fisherman. His love of the Chesapeake Bay was innately instilled in his children who accompanied he and Connie on his boat "Hookey." They were taught how to navigate the waters and, of course, the secret "hot spots" for flounder. He enjoyed crabbing in the Lynnhaven Inlet off Shore Drive and the Lesner Bridge with his children while waist deep with the multitude of rip currents it's renowned for, making them stronger swimmers (of course, not an end result found amusing by their mother).
He was President and a staunch co-owner of Stokley's Services Inc., Tidewater's Oldest Heating and Cooling Contracting Firm, alongside his wife and co-owner Constance "Connie" Stokley Shortt, whom he often and lovingly referred to as "The Real Boss." Together, Dick and Connie tirelessly pioneered this 1938 established Norfolk HVAC&R firm of John Marion Stokley, Dick's father-in-law, into a household name synonymous with not only Heating & A/C for commercial businesses and ammonia refrigeration but also residential homes. Dick was indeed a trailblazer in the industry and the "Idea Man" as Connie designated him. Hand in hand, they rocketed their Norfolk family business and were the first HVAC firm locally to have a showroom with various functional heating and A/C models and manufacturers for homeowners to come view and hear the difference in an operational setting to close the deal.
Through his inexhaustible efforts to provide for his family and ensure the company growth to flourish for the 3rd generation, Dick's cognition and salesmanship, alongside his son, James Stokley Shortt, developed and manufactured "The Avenger," portable spot cooling air conditioners. Their portable A/C's have been used in our local CHKD, EVMS, DePaul, Sentara & out of state hospitals, to cool our military locally and overseas in Iraq during Desert Storm and other POC, schools, national airports, and professional sport teams.
He was a tireless mentor to many. Dick served as past President of PHCC (Plumbing Heating and Cooling Contractors) & Committee Chairman, Past President and Secretary of The Norfolk Civitan Club, a founding Member of Boy Scout Troop 364 and Past President of The Sales and Marketing Executives (SME).
The family wishes to express their love, gratitude, and friendship to Jerry Cochran, his Colley Avenue business neighbor & "lawnmower co-owner." In Dick's last years, he would pick him up every Thursday morning from his Ocean View home he teasingly dubbed "The Rainbow Village." The Sandfiddler Restaurant is where they, along with Nancy Faison, religiously went for breakfast, friendship, and banter.
Dick was a loving and devoted husband, Dad, "Poppa," and Paw -Paw, a true friend and mentor to countless people. Somehow, he managed to live off of four hours sleep, provide for his family and his employees families, and find time for each and every one of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was always happy & eager to spend time with all of them. From helping with rides for his granddaughters home from school, 7-11 slurpee explosions to countless pre-dinner meals after their basketball practices. All felt his special love and precious time he carved out for for each of them. From his children to his grandchildren, attending their sporting events in the stands weekly, alongside his bride of nearly 63 years, Connie. We have been incredibly blessed with sharing his life with ours, life lessons and stories he shared to the very end. His love of life and family not only nurtured us, but gave us the strength and courage needed to face life now without him. Dick's lifelong friend, Stacy Harmon, shared with us in the most encompassing definition of Dad and Mom's love and life together, "It was always Dick and Connie, and Connie and Dick, never one without the other." Together again, may God's eternal light shine upon them.
A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on July 30th, 2020 at 10:00 am located at 8100 Granby St Norfolk, Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com
