Such a beautiful tribute for a remarkable man! Mr. Shortt was one of the kindest, most caring people I have ever known. Loved to listen and learn from his stories- school days, Sears, military, cars, Civitan, Stokley's, and most of all, Connie and his family. He will never know the impact he has had on so many lives! Sending thoughts and prayers to his entire family, and love and hugs to Marian and Stephanie who never left his side and were with to the very end. He will be greatly missed!

Christine Keough Floyd

Friend