Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Port Norfolk Baptist
Richard Judson Deans, Jr., 92, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was born in New Bern, NC to the late Elizabeth and Richard J. Deans, Sr. He was a former member of Park View Baptist and a current member of Port Norfolk Baptist Church. He is predeceased by his wife, Gloria Stowe Deans.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda Deans Dail and husband Richard; a son, David Lawrence Deans and wife Diane; three grandchildren, Danna Deans Simmons and husband Devon, Deven Nicole Deans and Jonathan David Dail and wife Megan; and two great grandchildren, Jansen and Corryn Dail.

A memorial service will be held 11 A.M. Saturday, February 29, at Port Norfolk Baptist.

Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 29, 2020
