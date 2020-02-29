|
Richard Judson Deans, Jr., 92, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was born in New Bern, NC to the late Elizabeth and Richard J. Deans, Sr. He was a former member of Park View Baptist and a current member of Port Norfolk Baptist Church. He is predeceased by his wife, Gloria Stowe Deans.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda Deans Dail and husband Richard; a son, David Lawrence Deans and wife Diane; three grandchildren, Danna Deans Simmons and husband Devon, Deven Nicole Deans and Jonathan David Dail and wife Megan; and two great grandchildren, Jansen and Corryn Dail.
A memorial service will be held 11 A.M. Saturday, February 29, at Port Norfolk Baptist.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 29, 2020