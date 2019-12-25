|
Richard "Ricky" Jordan Rhodes, 62, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, December 18, 2019.Ricky was born May 10, 1957 in Norfolk and was the son of the late Wallace Disaway and Lillian Marie Jordan Rhodes. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his older brother, James "Tommy" Rhodes.
He is survived by his sister, Dianne Rollins (George) and brother, Joseph "Joe" D. Rhodes (Joyce) all of Chesapeake; nieces, Amy Jernigan (Wade), Katherine Rollins (Eric Jones), April De La Rosa (Carlos) and Holly Ahearn (Scott); nephews, George Rollins, Jr. (Donna) and Jason Rollins (Kelly); great-nieces, Amanda Collins, Brittany Jernigan, Hannah Rollins, Savannah Jernigan, Hailey Rollins, Caroline De La Rosa, Julia Ahearn and Clara Ahearn; great-nephews, Wade Jernigan, III, Jordan Jernigan, Jamas Estes, Jr., Jordan De La Rosa and Connor Rollins and other loving family and friends.
A service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2pm at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. The family will receive friends an hour prior to services. He will be privately laid to rest at Rosewood Memorial Park, Virginia Beach. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the Sentara Hospice House for the personal and compassionate care offered during these past few weeks. Please consider making a memorial contribution in Ricky's honor to the Sentara Hospice House. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may view the service if unable to attend or leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 25, 2019