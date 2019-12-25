The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Rhodes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. "Ricky" Rhodes


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. "Ricky" Rhodes Obituary
Richard "Ricky" Jordan Rhodes, 62, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, December 18, 2019.Ricky was born May 10, 1957 in Norfolk and was the son of the late Wallace Disaway and Lillian Marie Jordan Rhodes. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his older brother, James "Tommy" Rhodes.

He is survived by his sister, Dianne Rollins (George) and brother, Joseph "Joe" D. Rhodes (Joyce) all of Chesapeake; nieces, Amy Jernigan (Wade), Katherine Rollins (Eric Jones), April De La Rosa (Carlos) and Holly Ahearn (Scott); nephews, George Rollins, Jr. (Donna) and Jason Rollins (Kelly); great-nieces, Amanda Collins, Brittany Jernigan, Hannah Rollins, Savannah Jernigan, Hailey Rollins, Caroline De La Rosa, Julia Ahearn and Clara Ahearn; great-nephews, Wade Jernigan, III, Jordan Jernigan, Jamas Estes, Jr., Jordan De La Rosa and Connor Rollins and other loving family and friends.

A service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2pm at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. The family will receive friends an hour prior to services. He will be privately laid to rest at Rosewood Memorial Park, Virginia Beach. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the Sentara Hospice House for the personal and compassionate care offered during these past few weeks. Please consider making a memorial contribution in Ricky's honor to the Sentara Hospice House. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may view the service if unable to attend or leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -