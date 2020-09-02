Durk Rigney, 83, died peacefully at home on Friday, August 21, 2020 after a galant battle with Glioblastoma. He was predeceased by his parents John and Marie Rigney of Pennsylvania, sister Rose Marie Kling of Virginia, brothers Bob Rigney of New Jersey and Bill Rigney of Virginia Beach.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen (Kathy), his three sons, Michael (Gaye), Robert (Kim), and Richard all of Pennsylvania; three stepsons, Mark Haskins (Elizabeth Cocker) of Chesapeake, Kevin Haskins (Jeremy) of Massachusetts and Jon Haskins (Katherine) of Washington D.C; six grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who were a huge part of his life.
Durk grew up and lived in the Philadelphia area until 2002, the year he and Kathy married.
As a child, he and his family spent every summer in Wildwood on the Jersey Shore. He could regale you for hours, talking about family adventures and times in Wildwood. He later taught his sons, grandchildren, nephews and nieces how to enjoy the wonderful Jersey Shore.
Durk's life was distinguished throughout by his vibrant commitment to family, friends, community and country.
Durk graduated from Villanova in 1958, and completed his graduate degree in Education from Rutgers shortly after. He taught grade school in New Jersey until he was called into Active Duty from the reserves during the Berlin Crisis. Upon returning to civilian life, Durk began a career in K-12 Educational Publishing that would span more than 50 years.
Durk was an ardent fan of Villanova sports, holding season football and basketball tickets for over 35 years. Even after moving to Virginia Beach, he would make the 500 mile round-trip to attend every home game.
Once he moved to Virginia Beach, Durk became very active in the Virginia Beach Republican Party. He gave his time and talents unselfishly as a volunteer.
As an active parishioner of St. Nicholas Parish and later Church of the Holy Family, Durk volunteered in several ministries. He was a "Meals on Wheels" volunteer for over 18 years.
Durk stayed in touch with family, childhood and later life friends until the end. During the last five months, he loved sitting on his deck, reminiscing and laughing with them, by phone or socially distanced, reminding them how much he treasured them.
Durk, dad, Uncle Durk, Pop-pop, Grandpa Durk, friend, brother, husband. We love you and will never cease to miss you.
A Mass of the Resurrection followed by a private Inurnment will be held on Saturday, September 19th at 11 am, at Church of The Holy Family, Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach. Mask and social distancing protocols will be observed.
A celebration of Durk's life will be scheduled in the Philadelphia area once it is safe to do so.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Church of the Holy Family Ministries or the charity of one's choice
. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com