Richard James Thieman, USN (Ret), of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away March 8, 2020 at the age of 78. Born January 6, 1942 to Otto and Erna (Lillich) Thiemann, he was delivered by his aunt in a snowstorm on the family farm just outside of Deshler, Nebraska. He went on to earn his Agriculture degree from the University of Nebraska Lincoln. Following his graduation in 1964, he joined the US Navy and served in the Vietnam War. He earned an MBA and MPA from Golden Gate University while serving 21 years as a Naval Supply Officer. Following his retirement from the Navy, he worked 9 years as a Logistician at QED and VSE. He loved his family, and had a warm and generous spirit to all. He especially enjoyed participating in his church by running the sound board, as well as serving as an elder. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia; 2 sons, Scott and Christopher; 3 grandsons, 2 step-granddaughters; and a brother Otto of North Little Rock, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Walter and George. A Celebration of Life with military honors will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Virginia Beach, VA at 11 o'clock a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Prince of Peace Lutheran church. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 11, 2020