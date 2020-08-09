1/1
Richard (Dickie) Jeffries
Dickie (also known as RT) passed away on Wednesday, 22 July 2020, after a short fight with cancer.

He lived in Cradock for many years and participated in baseball, basketball, and bowling. He was predeceased by his parents, Bettie Mae and William.

He is survived by his son, Ricky Jr (Michelle) and daughter, Cindy, his brothers; Billy (Moe) and Bobby, his sisters; Juanita and Pat, 8 grandchildren; Ali, Nicole, Brittany, Lauren, Jordan, Hunter, Chloe, and Alise, 10 great-grandchildren; Izaya, Jasmine, Makayla, Kaylee, Abby, Emery, Chandler, Kaden, Lilly, and Cole, and many dear nieces and nephews.

He will be missed greatly, but remembered lovingly and fondly. A special thanks to Betty for her words of encouragement, prayers, and support during this difficult time and to his best buddies; Jessie, Jack, Ronnie, and Billy, and his neighbors in Willoughby.

No formal ceremony will be held at this time.

www.vacremationsociety.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 9, 2020.
