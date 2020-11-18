Richard Jerry Butts, 86, passed away peacefully, the morning of November 15, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 3, 1934 in Martinsburg, WV, to William J. Butts and Martha E. Butts. Richard was a 1952 graduate of Southern High School, where he enjoyed playing football and baseball, and served in the Navy Reserve. He retired from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in 1995 and was a faithful member of Great Bridge Presbyterian Church. Richard was predeceased by Susan, his wife of 45 years, and Carolyn, his wife of 17 years. He was a loving and devoted husband and father, who always put his family first. Richard enjoyed working with his hands and could build or fix almost anything.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Richard Butts and his wife Barbara of Bel Air, MD; daughters, Sandi Klapetzky and Sharon Reid of Chesapeake, VA and Anne Marie Robol and husband Ken of Greenville, NC, along with Rob Wheeler and Erika Wilson, who loved and cared for our father as if he were their own. Richard was also the proud grandfather of Eric Butts, Alex Robol, Zachary Robol and Jackson Robol.
Visitation will be from 6pm to 8pm on Friday, November 20th at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 929 S. Battelfield Blvd., Chesapeake, VA. A funeral will be conducted 11am on Saturday, November 21st at Great Bridge Presbyterian Church, 333 Cedar Rd, Chesapeake, VA. Interment will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, 524 Cedar Road in Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
in Richard's name.