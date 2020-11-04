1/
Richard "Pete" Jones
Richard "Pete" Jones, 79, passed away on October 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alma Lee Jones, and his son, Jeffrey Brian Jones.

Left to cherish his memories are his brothers, David E. Jones, Sr. (Tommie) and James Dexter Jones; his grandson, Jack Camden Jones; 2 step sons, Perry and David Perkins; 8 step grandchildren and 7 step great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Hollomon-Brown, Indian River Chapel, on November 7, 2020 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Indian River Chp
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Indian River Chp
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 420-2350
