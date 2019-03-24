|
|
Richard K. May, 60, passed away on March 19, 2019 in Virginia Beach. Born in Kentucky to the late Ralph and Mary May on May 26, 1958. Richard worked for over 15 years as a dedicated roofer. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Deanna Mathers. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cathryn; children, Sara, Sondra, Richard (wife Erin), William (wife Deanna) and 12 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home Maestas Chapel, 1801 Baltic Ave., Va Beach at 1pm on Monday, March 25, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for you to make a donation in Richardâ€™s name to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2019