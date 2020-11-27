(1941-2020)
It is with great sadness and love that we announce the passing of our father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and good friend, "Buddy" Phelps. Buddy, a resident of Portsmouth, VA, and an Air Force veteran entered into rest suddenly Friday, November 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth George Phelps and Elnora Margaret Phelps-Reem and sister, Linda Massey. He lost the greatest love of his life, his wife of 49 years, Nancy Gryder Phelps,10 years prior. Buddy is survived by two sisters, Pat Sheets and Barbara Meyer and her husband Carl, daughter Sherri Lilley-Peck and husband Gary, two sons, Richard K. Phelps Jr. and wife Deanna, Robert J. Phelps and wife Tammy, "Pop-Pop" as he was known left two grandsons, Jarret Lorsong and wife Whittney, Carter R. Phelps, granddaughters Allison, Faith, and Grace, great grandsons Aiden and Keller, great granddaughters Ryder and Parker along many nieces and nephews.
Buddy, as his name implies, was a good friend to all who knew him. He possessed the "gift-of-gab" and had the ability to speak easily to anyone and make that person feel like they were genuinely important to him because they were. He was a great listener, a dedicated father and husband, and would offer a helping hand to any and all who may be in need without hesitation.
Buddy worked hard in the automotive industry his entire career which ranged from auto parts stores to car dealerships, and eventually to a career he retired from as Regional/District Parts/Service Representative for Nissan Motor Corporation/U.S.A. He loved to play golf with his friends, but his most precious times were spent with his wife, Nancy, boating, traveling the country and the world, and generally doing anything in his power to bring her happiness. He was a tremendously dedicated family man, who devoted his life to supporting his family in any and every manner he could. Many people might consider this simply the duties of a typical husband/father, but he was more than a typical husband and father. Buddy was our hero- the one person we knew we could count on no matter the circumstance. He would be there to solve a problem no matter how big or small, give sound advice, listen when needed, and provide the reassurance only a father can provide whenever any of us had self-doubt. He left a void in our family's life that can never be replaced, and he will be sorely missed. We take solace in the knowledge that he is no longer in pain and can once again be united with our mother, his life-long love, Nancy. A private funeral service for family members will be held at Loving Funeral Home, 3225 Academy Crossing, Portsmouth, VA on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 2:00PM.
A private family service will be conducted at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veteran's Cemetery at a future date.