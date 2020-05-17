Richard Lamar Day, 77, of Chesapeake, passed away on Friday, May 15. He was born on July 29, 1942, in Portsmouth, Va. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 32 years, Brenda Day, his children, Richard Day (Tammie), Tanya Palko (Andy), and Fan Woodard (Joe). Richard will be fondly remembered by his 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and his siblings, William Day, Annette Taylor, Martha Cabe, and James Day, whom he loved and adored so much. Additionally, he will be sorely missed by his ever-present Cocker Spaniel companion, Chester. He was proud of being an Army Veteran and enjoyed his trucking years. His passion was spending time tending his garden and landscaping his yard. Richard was a man of faith and loved his church family (West Park Church of Christ). Due to Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held by the family and officiated by Gene Langley (Elder) In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations made to West Park Church of Christ. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.