Richard L. Drescher, Sr. 79, passed away on February 13, 2020. He was born in 1940 to the late O. Charles and Anne Webb Drescher. Raised in what is now Virginia Beach, Dick graduated from Princess Anne High School in 1959 where he participated in football, basketball and track. He immediately joined the United States Marine Corps from which he was honorably discharged. He attended the University of Virginia graduating in 1964 with an accounting degree from the McIntyre School of Commerce. He became a Certified Public Accountant practicing first in Norfolk and eventually in Franklin, Virginia until he retired and entered the real estate investment field. He was an avid duck hunter, ardent Wahoo fan, student of military history and a prolific storyteller.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sally A. Drescher, son Richard L. Drescher, Jr. (Christine), son John D. Drescher, son C. Edward Drescher (Amy) and 5 grandchildren, Isabel, Aubrey, Teddy, Georgia and Webb. Also surviving are his brothers, C. Alison Drescher and John W. Drescher, as well as stepdaughter Hunter Whitesell, her daughter Grace, his former wife Joan L. Marks (mother of his three sons) and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be missed by all.
Services will be private. A celebration of his life will be Saturday February 29, 2020 from 2pm-5pm at his home in Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . Sturtevant Funeral Home in Portsmouth is handling arrangements. Visit www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 19, 2020