The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hoeflaak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Hoeflaak Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard L. Hoeflaak Sr. Obituary
Richard L. Hoeflaak, Sr., passed away on December 13, 2019. He was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Richard served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Construction Forman.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Nancy P. Hoeflaak; daughter Kimberly L. Pizer (Steve); son Richard L. Hoeflaak, Jr. (Dawn); 8 grandchildren Kaylin M. Halloran (Levi), Krystin L. Treynor (Justin), Justin, Madison, Ethan, Hunter, Synna, and Liam; and 8 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach, VA. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. A burial will be at Rosewood Memorial Park at a later date. The family would like to thank hospice nurses and staff , home nurse Alycia, and family friend Beth. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -