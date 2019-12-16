|
|
Richard L. Hoeflaak, Sr., passed away on December 13, 2019. He was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Richard served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Construction Forman.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years Nancy P. Hoeflaak; daughter Kimberly L. Pizer (Steve); son Richard L. Hoeflaak, Jr. (Dawn); 8 grandchildren Kaylin M. Halloran (Levi), Krystin L. Treynor (Justin), Justin, Madison, Ethan, Hunter, Synna, and Liam; and 8 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach, VA. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. A burial will be at Rosewood Memorial Park at a later date. The family would like to thank hospice nurses and staff , home nurse Alycia, and family friend Beth. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 16, 2019