Richard Lee Austin, 83, quietly passed away on July 14, 2019 in his apartment in Portsmouth, VA in the presence of Frances Olsen, his friend and caregiver of 20 years. Richard was born in Suffolk, VA on August 9, 1935 to William Carroll Austin, Sr and Mary Alice Rose. He was predeceased by two sisters, Evelyn Kay Russell and Alice Pauline Austin and one brother, William Carroll Austin, Jr. He is survived by one sister, Marianne Austin DeHart, a brother, Roy Thomas Austin, and seven nieces and nephews. Working first as a reporter for several area newspapers, Richardâ€™s enduring love was his 24 years as the Curator of Historic St Lukeâ€™s Church in Smithfield. A memorial service and internment will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 4 PM at Historic St Lukeâ€™s Church, 14477 Bennâ€™s Church Blvd, Smithfield, VA 23430. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Historic St Lukeâ€™s Church & Museum. Condolences may be offered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 28, 2019