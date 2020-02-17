|
|
Richard Lee Jarvis passed away February 10, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born May 17, 1956, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Richard Jarvis, Sr. and Luella Jarvis. After graduating from North Vigo High School and Purdue University, Rick spent the majority of his adult life in the Tidewater area working for the Department of Defense as a civil engineer. He enjoyed gardening, traveling, antiquing, bargain hunting, and tackling DIY projects.
Rick leaves behind two children: Rylie Jarvis and Grant Jarvis, both of Chesapeake, VA, his sister and caregiver, Diane Munier (Dennis) of Madison, IN, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. There will be no public services, and burial will take place in Terre Haute at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2020