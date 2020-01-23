|
Richard Lee Johnson, 75, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 21st, 2020 at his daughter's home in Virginia Beach, VA after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's.
He was born to the late Maxwell and Anne Johnson, Oct. 24, 1944, in Norfolk, VA. Richard graduated from Great Bridge High School in 1963 and attended Old Dominion University until being drafted into the United States Army. He married high-school sweetheart, Jacqueline Diane Bowdoin, in 1967, and together they made their home in Virginia Beach, VA.
Richard began work as a carpenter with his father-in-law, Stardard Bowdoin, and together they built numerous homes in Hampton Roads. Later he would take ownership of Bayside Construction company which continued to build homes and additions until the mid-80s. Richard's second career was to partner with his brother Maxwell Johnson Jr and nephew Maxwell "Trez" Johnson III in Thrift Store City, which they have owned and operated for over 35 years.
Richard's greatest love was his family. He especially enjoyed athletic activities with his children, where he served as coach, mentor, and biggest fan. Richard also loved the water, be it crazy times in the backyard pool he installed himself, to sailing, fishing, crabbing, and all things boating. He started humbly in a flat-bottom lake boat with oars and graduated to captaining much larger vessels.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Diane Bowdoin Johnson, and their four children: Richard Johnson Jr. of Suffolk, VA, Jonathan Johnson, Jacqueline Hogarth, and Brandon Johnson of Virginia Beach, VA. He was granddad to 10 grandchildren who loved him dearly. He is also survived by 2 brothers, Maxwell Ellis Johnson of Franklin, VA, and Charles Johnson of Chesapeake, VA.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Southeastern VA (www.alz.org/seva).
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 1457 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach on Friday, Jan 24th from 6 to 8 PM. A celebration of Richard's life will be held at Baylake United Methodist Church, 4300 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach on Saturday, Jan 25th at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 23, 2020