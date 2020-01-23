The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 464-6221
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Baylake United Methodist Church
4300 Shore Drive
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lee Johnson


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Lee Johnson Obituary
Richard Lee Johnson, 75, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 21st, 2020 at his daughter's home in Virginia Beach, VA after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's.

He was born to the late Maxwell and Anne Johnson, Oct. 24, 1944, in Norfolk, VA. Richard graduated from Great Bridge High School in 1963 and attended Old Dominion University until being drafted into the United States Army. He married high-school sweetheart, Jacqueline Diane Bowdoin, in 1967, and together they made their home in Virginia Beach, VA.

Richard began work as a carpenter with his father-in-law, Stardard Bowdoin, and together they built numerous homes in Hampton Roads. Later he would take ownership of Bayside Construction company which continued to build homes and additions until the mid-80s. Richard's second career was to partner with his brother Maxwell Johnson Jr and nephew Maxwell "Trez" Johnson III in Thrift Store City, which they have owned and operated for over 35 years.

Richard's greatest love was his family. He especially enjoyed athletic activities with his children, where he served as coach, mentor, and biggest fan. Richard also loved the water, be it crazy times in the backyard pool he installed himself, to sailing, fishing, crabbing, and all things boating. He started humbly in a flat-bottom lake boat with oars and graduated to captaining much larger vessels.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Diane Bowdoin Johnson, and their four children: Richard Johnson Jr. of Suffolk, VA, Jonathan Johnson, Jacqueline Hogarth, and Brandon Johnson of Virginia Beach, VA. He was granddad to 10 grandchildren who loved him dearly. He is also survived by 2 brothers, Maxwell Ellis Johnson of Franklin, VA, and Charles Johnson of Chesapeake, VA.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Southeastern VA (www.alz.org/seva).

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 1457 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach on Friday, Jan 24th from 6 to 8 PM. A celebration of Richard's life will be held at Baylake United Methodist Church, 4300 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach on Saturday, Jan 25th at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -