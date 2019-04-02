Richard Lee (Dick) McKinney, Sr., 89, passed away at home, with his family by his side, on Friday, March 22, 2019. Dick was born on July 22, 1929 in Portsmouth, VA to the late Robert and Alma Esleck McKinney. He is predeceased by his brother, Robert McKinney, Jr and survived by his sister, Gail Doss of Virginia Beach. Dick attended Craddock High School and Hargrave Military Academy, the College of William and Mary and proudly served in the United States Army. Dick worked for General Motors as a claims adjuster before starting his own business, Dick McKinney Auto Parts in 1965, retiring in 2014. He also served on the Wetlands and Zoning Boards for the City of Chesapeake. Dick was an avid golfer, loved boating and snow skiing, and weekend breakfast dates with his children. He attended Atlantic Shores Baptist Church.Dick is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Barbara W. (BeBe) McKinney; 5 children: Pam Gillikin and Robert, Pat Umphlett and Skip, and Richard L. McKinney, Jr., all of Chesapeake, Kelly Holmes and Alan of Charlotte, NC and Robyn Crow and David of South Mills, NC; 4 step-children, Kim Thrasher and Danny of Chesapeake, Karen Zahn of Mechanicsville, VA, Randall Overton and Kimberly of Waverly, VA, and Jimmy Overton and Lynne of Chesapeake, VA; 12 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Dickâ€™s life will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2 pm at Atlantic Shores Baptist Church, 1861 Kempsville Rd, Virginia Beach. Family visitation will follow. Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Atlantic Shores Baptist Church Senior Ministry and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a note of condolence to the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary