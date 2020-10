Richard Lee Revell, Sr, 69, passed away on September 30, 2020 at his home in Windsor, VA, surrounded by his loving family.Richard was born on January 13, 1951, in Portsmouth, VA, the sixth of Charles and Julia Revell's nine children. He attended Portsmouth Catholic High School where he met his beloved wife of nearly 46 years, Mary Mullen Revell. They graduated in 1970 and were both voted "Best Personality," a trait that Richard carried through life with his calm and gentle demeanor, mischievous sense of humor, and tolerant attitude. He worked hard and played hard. In 1998 he started his own contracting company, Chesapeake Tennis and Supply, and took great pride in his work. In his free time he loved to be out in nature - backpacking, hunting, fishing and especially bird watching. Richard was also a huge music fan, and instilled a love of music in all four of his children.Richard was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Julia, and his brother Jimmy Revell. He is survived by his wife Mary; their four children, Lee (Holly), Andy, Caitlin (Nick), and Mark (Michelle); his brothers Eddie (Pat), David (Glenda), Jerry (Bonnie), and Michael; sisters Rosemary O'Connell, Linda Yoder, and Julie (Michael) Boyette. Richard is also survived by his three grandchildren, Lydia, Aysie and Bret, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved Mullen siblings-in-law.Due to current circumstances the family will not be holding any services at this time. Family and friends are encouraged to leave condolences and share memories online at www.SimplyCremationOnline.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Audubon Society."You're gonna have to leave me now, I knowBut I'll see you in the sky aboveIn the tall grass, in the ones I loveYou're gonna make me lonesome when you go"-Bob Dylan