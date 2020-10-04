1/1
Richard Lee Revell Sr.
1951 - 2020
Richard Lee Revell, Sr, 69, passed away on September 30, 2020 at his home in Windsor, VA, surrounded by his loving family.

Richard was born on January 13, 1951, in Portsmouth, VA, the sixth of Charles and Julia Revell's nine children. He attended Portsmouth Catholic High School where he met his beloved wife of nearly 46 years, Mary Mullen Revell. They graduated in 1970 and were both voted "Best Personality," a trait that Richard carried through life with his calm and gentle demeanor, mischievous sense of humor, and tolerant attitude. He worked hard and played hard. In 1998 he started his own contracting company, Chesapeake Tennis and Supply, and took great pride in his work. In his free time he loved to be out in nature - backpacking, hunting, fishing and especially bird watching. Richard was also a huge music fan, and instilled a love of music in all four of his children.



Richard was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Julia, and his brother Jimmy Revell. He is survived by his wife Mary; their four children, Lee (Holly), Andy, Caitlin (Nick), and Mark (Michelle); his brothers Eddie (Pat), David (Glenda), Jerry (Bonnie), and Michael; sisters Rosemary O'Connell, Linda Yoder, and Julie (Michael) Boyette. Richard is also survived by his three grandchildren, Lydia, Aysie and Bret, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved Mullen siblings-in-law.

Due to current circumstances the family will not be holding any services at this time. Family and friends are encouraged to leave condolences and share memories online at www.SimplyCremationOnline.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Audubon Society.

"You're gonna have to leave me now, I know

But I'll see you in the sky above

In the tall grass, in the ones I love

You're gonna make me lonesome when you go"

-Bob Dylan

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
3 entries
October 2, 2020
To Mary and your children: - I am so sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers. I believe there were 25 Revell grandkids from our generation and I think Richard and I were the only ones born in 1951. Our paths often crossed. I fondly remember staying with Aunt Julia and Uncle Charlie and Richard took me on the tour of Prentis Park and to the boys club for the day. I have very fond memories of this. Richard and I were in Boy Scouts (Troop 230) and got our canoeing merit badge together in the summer of 1967 at Camp Pipsico. Richard had much more athletic ability than me and was quite a good basketball player. I was the manager of the team (Portsmouth Catholic) so I got to see him play a lot. We had some good teams with Coach Gavin and Richard was a big part of that. When my mom and dad ran the Dinwiddie Hotel in downtown Richard would come by for supper if we had a late practice or game. And no one can forget hanging out on Camden Ave during those High School years and sometimes doing things that 16-17 year old shouldn't be doing. I always figured I was in a safe place there as it was my Aunt and Uncle's and cousin's house. To Richard - my cousin and friend- rest in peace.
Cousin Joe
Joe Grillo
Family
October 2, 2020
I was always amazed by how many bird calls Uncle Richard knew. I've been trying to learn calls for a few years now, but I know I will never know that many or so quickly.
Christine
Family
October 1, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
