To Mary and your children: - I am so sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers. I believe there were 25 Revell grandkids from our generation and I think Richard and I were the only ones born in 1951. Our paths often crossed. I fondly remember staying with Aunt Julia and Uncle Charlie and Richard took me on the tour of Prentis Park and to the boys club for the day. I have very fond memories of this. Richard and I were in Boy Scouts (Troop 230) and got our canoeing merit badge together in the summer of 1967 at Camp Pipsico. Richard had much more athletic ability than me and was quite a good basketball player. I was the manager of the team (Portsmouth Catholic) so I got to see him play a lot. We had some good teams with Coach Gavin and Richard was a big part of that. When my mom and dad ran the Dinwiddie Hotel in downtown Richard would come by for supper if we had a late practice or game. And no one can forget hanging out on Camden Ave during those High School years and sometimes doing things that 16-17 year old shouldn't be doing. I always figured I was in a safe place there as it was my Aunt and Uncle's and cousin's house. To Richard - my cousin and friend- rest in peace.

Cousin Joe

Joe Grillo

Family