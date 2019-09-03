The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory.
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lee Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Lee Thomas Obituary
Richard Lee Thomas, 82, passed away September 1, 2019. He was born in New Jersey the son of the late Richard R. Thomas and Eleanor L. Johnason. Lee was a United States Navy veteran. He retired as a Police Captain for the Portsmouth Police Department. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Retired Police Association of Virginia. Lee is survived by his wife of 19 years, Carol W. Thomas; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly Anderson (John); sons and daughters-in-law, Richard L. Thomas, II (Joan), David J. Thomas (Aimee), Brian L. Thomas, Wade L. Thomas (Erica); 9 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and brother, Jeff Thomas. A graveside service with military honors will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery with Rev. Burt Pearce officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation prior to the service from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial donations may be made to . Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
Download Now