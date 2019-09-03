|
|
Richard Lee Thomas, 82, passed away September 1, 2019. He was born in Newark, New Jersey the son of the late Richard R. Thomas and Eleanor L. Johnason. Lee was a United States Navy veteran. He retired as a Police Captain for the Portsmouth Police Department. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Retired Police Association of Virginia. Lee is survived by his wife of 19 years, Carol W. Thomas; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly Anderson (John); sons and daughters-in-law, Richard L. Thomas, II (Joan), David J. Thomas (Aimee), Brian L. Thomas, Wade L. Thomas (Erica); stepsons, Brian Kinsey (Joy), Christopher Kinsey (Heather); 13 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brother, Jeff Thomas; brother-in-law, Wayne Williams (Kay); sister-in-law, Lisa Mizelle (Kevin). A graveside service with military honors will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery with Rev. Burt Pearce officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation prior to the service from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial donations may be made to . Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 3, 2019