|
|
Richard Lee Tingle, Sr., 83, of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away peacefully surrounded by family members on July 28, 2019. Born in Kinston, NC, Richard had careers with Dictaphone Corporation, Virginia Department of Transportation and he was also active with the US Naval Reserves and retired as a Chief after 20 years.
Richard loved spending his spare time going to yard sales looking for computers, small electronics and yard tools that needed repairing. He had a true gift for fixing just about anything and was always ready, willing and able to lend a hand to anyone in need. Richard loved the USA and was a true patriot. He was also a family-man and took joy in caring for his wife, son and grandsons.
Survivors include Barbara C. Tingle, wife of 64 years, sister Judy Wilson Wright, his two grandsons, Richard Lee, III and Thomas James Tingle and his daughter-in-law, Julie M. Tingle and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas J. and Vivian Tingle, his son, Richard L Tingle, Jr and his brother Wilbur Tingle.
A memorial service will be held on August 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Norfolk, 312 Kempsville Road, Norfolk, VA 23502. Immediately following, a reception will be held in the church reception hall. In lieu of flowers, the Tingle Family would be grateful for donations to First Baptist Church of Norfolk or a .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019